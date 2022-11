AKRON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team returned to the road once again, heading to the University of Akron Sunday afternoon where the Flyers fell 85-69.

The Flyers (0-3) still look for their first win of the season while the Zips (1-1) earned their first victory.

Dayton will return home to host Northern Kentucky University Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at UD Arena.