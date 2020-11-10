UD women picked 2nd in A-10

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced its preseason women’s basketball teams and poll Monday with the University of Dayton program picked to finish second in the league this upcoming season.

The Flyers received two first-place votes behind conference favorites VCU, who received 10 first-place nods. UD was tabbed to finish ahead of third-place Saint Louis while Davidson, Duquesne, and Fordham all tied for fourth place. Saint Louis and Duquesne each received one first-place vote.

Along with the preseason poll, the all-conference teams were announced as Dayton redshirt senior Erin Whalen earned First Team Preseason All-Conference honors. The 6-1 Charlotte native averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds last season while leading the team with 66 made three-pointers.

Fellow redshirt senior Araion Bradshaw was named Third Team All-Conference and to the All-Defensive team. Junior forward Kyla Whitehead joined her on the Third Team as well. Bradshaw ran the point for UD last season, averaging 5.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists each outing to go with 1.4 steals per game. Whitehead led the post for the Flyers with 7.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.0 block each contest.

Last year, the Flyers swept the regular season and tournament A-10 titles, earning the automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, their 13th straight postseason appearance. Dayton went 25-8 overall, 15-1 in A-10 play, and was 14-2 at home. The Flyers won the A-10 Championship tournament which was also played at UD Arena.

The 2020-21 NCAA season is slated to begin on Nov. 25 with Dayton’s schedule to be announced.