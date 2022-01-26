RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team went on the road to the University of Richmond Wednesday and earned a big victory in Atlantic 10 play.

The Flyers (15-3, 6-0 A-10) take their winning streak to nine games in a row while the Spiders (12-8, 3-4 A-10) dip below .500 in league play.

KEY MOMENT

1st quarter – Dayton outscored Richmond 21-1 in the opening quarter, holding the Spiders to just a free throw and 0-for-12 from the floor.

1st Quarter: Dayton 21, Richmond 1

Dayton jumped out to the initial lead thanks to a drive and a three by sophomore Makira Cook, putting the Flyers up 5-0.

Richmond was forced to a call a timeout at the 7:12 mark as the Flyers led 9-1.

The Flyers pushed the tempo further and forced another timeout with 3:21 to play at UD was up 17-1.

The Spiders did not score a basket in the opening quarter, going 0-for-12.

Meanwhile, six Flyers were on the scoresheet already as UD shot 50 percent.

2nd Quarter: Dayton 41, Richmond 24

The Spiders got their first bucket at the 9:53 mark in the second.

Dayton was able to respond though and got the margin back to 20+ points.

Richmond managed to get back-to-back baskets for the first time in the game at the 6:42 mark.

At the media break, Dayton held a 35-16 advantage despite a 2:30 scoring drought.

Graduate student Jenna Giacone hit a pull-up jumper at the 2:40 mark to end the Flyer skid.

Dayton held a 17-point lead at the break.

Nine different Flyers scored in the first half, led by graduate student Erin Whalen and Cook, both with nine points.

3rd Quarter: Dayton 67, Richmond 44

The Spiders cut into the margin to start the third quarter, but back-to-back baskets by sophomore Tenin Magassa aided the Flyers.

Dayton got the lead back to 20 at 54-34 by the 6:00 mark.

By the media timeout, the Flyers were up 58-38.

Magassa, Giacone, and Cook all reached double-digit scoring nights for UD.

Giacone scored nine points in the third quarter alone.

4th Quarter: Dayton 80, Richmond 57

The two teams traded buckets to start the fourth quarter.

Dayton called a timeout with 6:31 to play and holding a 74-49 lead to regroup.

The Flyers held the Spiders scoreless for nearly three minutes midway through the fourth.

Dayton itself was held without a field goal for 5:00 as well.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

88% – Dayton shot 88 percent from the free throw line, going 14-of-16.

20 – Jenna Giacone had a game-high 20 points

16 and 9 – Makira Cook was just one rebound shy of a double-double with 16 points and nine boards.

55 to 34 – Dayton outrebounded Richmond 55 to 34 in the game.

34 – With 34 points off the bench, Dayton set a new season-high.

41-2 – The Flyers are 41-2 in the month of January under head coach Shauna Green.

KEY STAT

70+ – Dayton is 8-0 this season when scoring 70 or more points.

UP NEXT

Dayton will remain on the road to take on Davidson Sunday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. in North Carolina.