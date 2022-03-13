INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 2022 NCAA Division I women’s basketball championship tournament bracket was announced Sunday night with the University of Dayton earning a spot in the First Four where the Flyers will take on DePaul University.

Dayton will travel to Ames, Iowa to take on the Blue Demons with the winner moving on to face the No. 6 seed University of Georgia on Friday. Tip-off will be at 9 p.m. ET.

Dayton finished the regular season as Atlantic 10 Champions with a 14-1 league mark and the Flyers enter their 15th straight postseason with a 25-5 record on the year.

DePaul sits at 22-10 on the season and went 14-6 in the Big East this year, also earning an at-large bid.

The two teams will meet for the first time since 2012. UD leads the all-time series 10-7.