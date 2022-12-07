DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After mounting an impressive late comeback in the 4th quarter, the University of Dayton women’s basketball team came up short in a 90-83 loss to Fairfield at UD Arena as the Flyers drop to 0-9 on the season.

Mariah Perez had her fourth double-double of the season with a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds. Unfortunately, Perez went down with a right foot injury late in the 4th quarter and did not return.

The Flyers still seek their first win of the year and will next head to Toledo on Sunday, Dec. 11 to take on the Rockets at Savage Arena at 2 p.m.