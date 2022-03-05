WILMINGTON, Del. – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team won its second game of the weekend, 59-48, over the defending tournament champions VCU to advance to the title game.

The Flyers (25-4) won their sixth straight while the Rams (15-11) end their A-10 hopes.

KEY MOMENT

4th – 8:21 – VCU pulled within six points of Dayton, but the Flyers were able to push the margin back to double digits and the Rams never got that close the rest of the way.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Quarter: Dayton 15, VCU 7

Dayton was the first to strike with a layup from graduate student Erin Whalen, who followed that up with a pair of threes to put UD up 8-0 in the opening three minutes.

VCU didn’t get its first points until the 5:50 mark.

At the media break, the Flyers lead 10-2 while the Rams were shooting 11 percent.

Whalen reached double digits scoring just 6:09 into the game and the Flyers went up by 10.

Senior Kyla Whitehead chipped in four points and four rebounds to add to the effort as the Flyers led after one.

2nd Quarter: Dayton 30, VCU 19

The Flyers got the margin back to double figures to open the second quarter.

VCU called a timeout at the 6:57 mark with Dayton leading 22-9.

The Rams responded however, hitting their next three shots.

It was then Dayton’s turn to put a couple of baskets together while VCU went cold for the next four minutes.

The Flyers held a double-digit lead going into the half.

Dayton shot 40 percent to VCU’s 29 percent and held a 26-15 rebounding advantage.

3rd Quarter: Dayton 39, VCU 31

The Rams closed the gap to single digits to start the second half, but sophomore Tenin Magassa answered with a contest layup off the feed from grad student Jenna Giacone.

Dayton was forced to call a timeout with 7:21 to go after VCU pulled within six, 32-26, and went 3-of-4.

A three from Whalen ended the run and put UD ahead by nine.

By the media break, Dayton once again led by 13 after a 7-0 run over 2:04.

VCU was amidst an 0-for-9 shooting slump as the clock ticked under two minutes.

4th Quarter: Dayton 59, VCU 48

Whalen continued her streak with a three to open the fourth, giving her four in the contest.

VCU scored the next five though and pulled within six yet again.

The Rams called a timeout with 7:30 to play to keep possession as Dayton led 42-36.

Out of the break, grad student Araion Bradshaw converted a rebound then and-one to make it a nine-point game.

Whalen hit another big three with 2:52 on the clock, forcing the final Ram timeout as the Flyers went up 50-38.

The Flyers hit their free throws down the stretch as the Rams were forced to foul.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

8 – Erin Whalen scored the first eight points for the Flyers in the opening three minutes of the game.

20 – Whalen also had a team-high 20 points in the contest and hit five threes.

16 – Dayton had 16 assists on 20 made field goals, the most in a game since Feb. 5.

48 to 36 – The Flyers outrebounded the Rams 48-36.

KEY STAT

38:45 – Dayton led for 38:45 of the contest while VCU never had a lead.

UP NEXT

Dayton will move on the A-10 Championship game Sunday at 2 p.m. against the winner of UMass and Saint Joseph’s. It will be televised nationally on ESPN2.