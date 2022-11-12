DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following a 14-14 tie game in the second quarter, UD football turned its offense up a notch the rest of the way to dominate the Morehead State Eagles 49-27 on a snowy Flyers senior day at Welcome Stadium on Saturday.

The victory is the fifth straight for the Flyers.

Jake Chisholm led the offense with 259 all-purpose yards (34 carries for 205 yards and two catches for 54). He tallied 2 total touchdowns on the day.

Ben Schmiesing and Nathan Arthur led the Flyer defense with seven tackles each.

With the win, Dayton moves into sole second place in the Pioneer Football League, one game behind St. Thomas.

Up next, UD will close out its regular season on the road against Davidson next Sunday at 1 p.m.