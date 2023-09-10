DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton football team earned new head coach Trevor Andrews his first career victory on Saturday, beating Central State 62-24 in the home opener at Welcome Stadium.

UD got a career-high 125 yards rushing from running back Michael Neel, two passing touchdowns from both quarterbacks Dante Casciola and Cole Dow ,and a pair of late defensive touchdowns to even its record at 1-1.

The Flyers scored the first 27 points of the game, saw Central State fight back to within 36-24, and then salted the game away with 26 unanswered points.

Dayton returns home to Welcome Stadium to face Taylor next Saturday at 1 p.m.