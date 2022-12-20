DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After picking up the team’s first road win of the season on Saturday, Dayton men’s basketball kept up its impressive play as the Flyers dominated their way to an 88-46 win over Alcorn State for the first 40-point win in 10 years on Tuesday night at UD Arena.

Dayton was led by DaRon Holmes II who scored 23 points and recorded 9 rebounds. Toumani Camara finished with a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

It was Holmes’ third consecutive game of 20 points or more, and his fifth in seven games.

Alter alum and UD walk-on Brady Uhl broke his career high in points with six, making two of three from beyond the arc.

Mustapha Amzil also had 15 points while R.J. Blakney and Zimi Nwokeji each added 11.

The Flyers posted their season-high in blocked shots in a game with 11 total on the night.

With the win, UD improves to 8-5 on the season, and has won its last three games. UD opens Atlantic 10 Conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at home versus Duquesne at 7 p.m.