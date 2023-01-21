WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team lost Saturday at George Washington 76-69.

Three Flyers scored in double figures for UD – Toumani Camara had 16, DaRon Holmes II posted 14 with 10 rebounds and Malachi Smith had 12 off the bench.

Dayton is now 13-7 in on the year, and 5-2 in the Atlantic 10. GW is 10-9 and- 4-2 in the A-10.

The Flyers are at Rhode Island on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Game time is 7 p.m. ET. UD’s next home game is at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 28 against Richmond.