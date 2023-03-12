DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following Dayton men’s basketball’s disappointing loss to VCU in Sunday’s A-10 Championship, the university’s athletics department announced the team will decline any post-season tournaments this year.

Full statement from University of Dayton Athletics:

“Due to health concerns for our overall roster, and in consultation with our team, the University of Dayton has decided to decline any other post-season opportunities this year.

While our players and coaching staff are always grateful for the opportunity to compete, this decision is in the best interests of the program this season.

Everyone associated with the UD men’s basketball program appreciates the Flyer Faithful and is thankful for the fans who supported them all year.”

The Flyers’ 2022-23 season ends with a 22-12 overall record and a 12-6 mark in Atlantic 10 play.