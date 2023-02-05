OLEAN, New York (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team suffered a 68-59 defeat on the road to St. Bonaventure on Saturday night, marking the Flyers’ first loss to the Bonnies in 7 years and first in 11 years at the Reilly Center.

DaRon Holmes II led all scorers with 21 points, while Toumani Camara added 12 points and 17 rebounds, but the Flyer duo could not overcome a balanced Bonnie attack that featured five double figure scorers.

Dayton is now 15-9 overall, while St. Bonaventure is now 13-11 with its third straight win. Both teams are 7-4 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

UD is on the road at first-place VCU on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Then the Flyers are back home on Friday to take on Saint Louis at 8 p.m.