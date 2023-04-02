DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton football team held its annual spring game at the Von Mohr Practice Facility on Sunday, giving fans their first look at this year’s squad under first-year head coach Trevor Andrews.

The Flyers also announced their captains for the 2023 season:

Sr. OL David Tkatch

Sr. WR Derek Willits

Sr. S Matt Lenti

Sr. LB Nathan Arthur

Wide receiver Derek Willits, a Centerville native who played at Archbishop Alter, received the captain honor as voted on by his fellow teammates.

“We want to lead this team in a place to be successful. And ultimately that starts by just winning games and, you know, hopefully eventually putting a ring on our finger,” said Willits. “That’s the ultimate goal, but this is really special. I’m really, really thankful for it.”

“They picked four excellent, excellent captains. And, you know, We got a lineman. We got two offense. We got two defense. It really worked out well,” said Andrews.

The Flyers also released their schedule for the 2023 season at the conclusion of the spring game.

Dayton will open up the season on the road against Illinois State on Saturday, Sept. 2 and then host Central State in the home opener at Welcome Stadium on the 9th.

They open PFL play against San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Click here for the full football schedule for the Dayton Flyers.