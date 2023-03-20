DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Spring practices are underway for the University of Dayton football team as the Flyers kick off their 2023 off-season under new head coach Trevor Andrews.

“This program has been near and dear to me for for 25 years plus. So the type of student athletes who have been recruited here, it’s been refreshing to get back with my kind of guys and and work with them and see what they’re made of,” said Andrews.

“I think this year is unique because coach Andrews is a Dayton guy and so he understands everything that makes Dayton football, Dayton football, while still being able to bring some new flavor and new life to the program too. So it’s a great mixture of both I’d say,” added Alter alum and fifth-year senior wide receiver Derek Willits.

Andrews is at the helm of his alma mater after 25 years’ experience as a college assistant coach. He was a three-year letter-winner for the Flyers as a defensive back on teams were a combined record of 37-5 in his four seasons at Dayton.

The Flyers’ weekday practices start at 4:00 p.m. ET, with Saturday practices at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The start time for the annual Red & Blue spring game on Sunday, April 2 will be 12 p.m.