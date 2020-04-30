UD Football adds 45-man recruiting class

DAYTON – The newcomers consist of 44 incoming freshmen and one eligible transfer who will have four years of eligibility.

The 2020 class is another example of the program’s commitment to academic success, including a 19 majors in the business school, 13 in engineering and five in Pre-Med. Additional majors are education, computer information systems, health sciences, pre-physical therapy and sport management.

In high school, they combined for 35 All-Conference selections, 29 All-Area/District/Region/County selections, and 18 All-State selections. A total of 40 of them were team captains and 17 played multiple sports. Seven were on state championship teams, and another six also played in a state title game. Two had family members who have played football at UD (one father, one father and uncle). Three played for head coaches who are former Flyer football players.

2020 Flyer Football Freshmen

Anthony Ammori – RB, 5-10, 190, Bloomfield Hill, Mich. (Detroit Country Day)

Nestor Antigua – WR, 6-2, 180, Fairlawn, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep)

Rocky Anzalone – P/K, 6-0, 215, Liberty Township, Ohio (Badin)

Rick Avelar III – LB, 6-1, 230, Sahuarita, Ariz. (Walden Grove)

Cade Beam – TE/H-Back, 5-11, 215, Troy, Ohio (Tipp City)

Luke Bernstein – OL, 6-5, 250, St. Louis, Mo. (MICDS)

Kaden Boucher – TE/H-Back, 6-5, 200, Grand Rapids, Mich., (Northview)

Luke Brenner – WR, 5-10, 160, Grand Rapids, Mich. (Forrest Hills Eastern)

Larry Callaway – RB, 5-10, 180, Bell Vernon, Pa. (Bell Vernon)

Jake Coleman – WR, 6-5, 195, Lewis Center, Ohio (Olentangy)

Logan Davis – RB, 5-11, 185, Prospect, Ky. (St. Xavier)

Myles Dawson – DE, 6-1, 225, Brentwood, Tenn., (Ravenwood)

Dylan DeMaison – OL, 6-2, 265, Cincinnati, Ohio (LaSalle)

Noah Dursik – OL, 6-1, 270, Delaware, Ohio (Olentangy Berlin)

Nick Dymek – DB, 6-2, 190, Hilliard, Ohio (Hilliard Davidson)

Will Eads – WR, 5-11, 200, Loveland, Ohio (Summit Country Day) Eastern Kentucky Transfer

Ryan French – WR, 6-1, 170, St. Charles, Ill (St. Francis)

Joe Gits – DT, 6-0, 250, Naperville, Ill. (Waubonsie Valley)

Spencer Hawkins – QB, 6-3, 205, Lewis Center, Ohio (Olentangy Orange)

Mason Henry – LB, 6-2, 220, Springboro, Ohio (Alter)

Cole Hildebrand – DB, 6-3, 190, Cincinnati, Ohio (La Salle)

Bryce Jamison – DB, 6-1, 180, Columbia, Md. (Atholton)

Alec Keathley – TE/H-Back, 6-3, 210, Knoxville, Tenn. (Farragut)

A.J. Kirlough – DT, 6-2, 230, Medina, Ohio (Buckeye)

Joe Lansing – OL, 6-2, 280, Ballwin, Mo. (St. Louis University)

Sam Lewis – OL, 6-2, 260, Louisville, Ky. (Trinity)

Matthew Mangan – TE/H-Back, 6-3, 200, Winnetka, Ill. (Loyola Academy)

Mason McLaughlin – OL, 6-3, 250, Hudson, Ohio (Hudson)

Tyler Mintz – WR, 5-9, 180, Chagrin Falls, Ohio (Kenston)

Connor Muck – OL, 6-5, 270, Perrysburg, Ohio (Perrysburg)

Timmy Muxo – DB, 5-9, 185, St. Louis, Mo. (St. Mary’s)

T.J. O’Malley – LB, 6-1, 190, Mason, Ohio (St. Xavier)

Chris Pepe – DE, 6-1, 240, Avon, Ohio (Avon)

George Proesel – OL, 6-4, 225, Chicago, Ill. (Notre Dame)

Troy Reisner – DE, 6-2, 235, Liberty Township, Ohio (Lakota East)

Grant Russell – LB, 6-1, 200, South Oldham, Ky. (South Oldham)

Joseph Sargent – DB, 6-1, 170, Plainfield, Ind. (Avon)

Jacob Schachte – LB, 6-0, 205, Charlotte, N.C. (Charlotte Catholic)

John Sciaretti – RB, 6-1, 205, New Philadelphia, Ohio (New Philadelphia)

Nick Smrt – TE/H-Back, 6-5, 230, Leawood, Kan. (Rockhurst)

Joe Swanson – WR, 6-1, 180, Grayslake, Ill. (Grayslake North)

Will Tammaru – QB, 6-2, 205, North Aurora, Ill. (West Aurora)

Jackson Ward – OL, 6-4, 240, Cincinnati, Ohio (Walnut Hills)

Sam Winter – OL, 6-3, 250, St. Louis, Mo. (DeSmet Jesuit)

Braden Woods – QB, 6-2, 190, Franklin, Ohio (Franklin)

Dayton was 8-3 a year ago and tied for second in the Pioneer Football League with a 6-2 record in conference play. UD returns 14 starters, including nine from the defensive side of the ball. Safety Brandon Easterling, who won three different FCS All-American awards last season, will return for the Flyers, as does two-year starting quarterback Jack Cook and special teams captain Kyle Butz. In total, 12 different Flyers earned All-PFL honors in 2019.