DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing at halftime, the University of Dayton men’s basketball team had it’s second-half comeback fall short in the final seconds resulting in a heartbreaking 74-69 loss to George Mason at UD Arena on Saturday night.

DaRon Holmes II posted a career-high 34 points, adding 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Toumani Camara and Koby Brea each had 9 points.

The defeat snaps a four-game winning streak for UD and marks just the second home loss of the season.

A win would have clinched a double-bye and top four spot in the Atlantic 10 tournament. The Flyers are still in the hunt for that scenario when they return to UD Arena to face La Salle next on Tuesday at 7 p.m.