AMES, Iowa – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team opened the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament Wednesday night with a comfortable 88-57 victory over DePaul University.

The Flyers (26-5) move on to the First Round to face No. 6 Georgia while the Blue Demons (22-11) end their season.

KEY MOMENT

1st half – Dayton scored 55 points in the first half, a season high, and DePaul had no chance from there.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Quarter: Dayton 29, DePaul 21

DePaul jumped out to an early 5-2 lead in the opening minute before a Makira Cook three evened the score.

The Demons wanted to push the tempo, but the Flyers were hanging right with them.

At the 6:24 mark, a drive by Cook put UD up 11-10.

By the media timeout, the Flyers held a 16-14 advantage.

Graduate student Jenna Giacone drilled a corner three out of the break to give UD its biggest lead of the game. She followed that up with a huge block on the defensive end.

Dayton kept the momentum going on their 9-0 run, forcing a DePaul timeout with 2:50 to play.

Cook became the first player in double digits with 12 on 4-of-4 shooting.

The Flyers shot 63 percent in the opening quarter and 75 percent from three while grad student Erin Whalen joined Cook with double-digit points.



2nd Quarter: Dayton 55, DePaul 32

The Flyers slowed down to start the second and didn’t get their first points until the 7:45 mark with what else but threes from Whalen and Giacone.

UD got the margin to double digits at 35-25 just three minutes into the second.

DePaul was forced to call its second timeout with 5:19 to play as four straight threes put Dayton up 41-25.

Giacone scored 11 straight points for the Flyers while Dayton was on a 6-for-7 stretch.

A putback for sophomore Tenin Magassa made it a 20-0 point game at the 1:00 mark, 52-32.

The Flyers ended the half holding the Demons without a field goal for 2:56.

Three players were in double digits: Cook (14), Whalen (17), and Giacone (19).

Defensively, UD held DePaul to 30 percent and had six blocks.



3rd Quarter: Dayton 73, DePaul 44

The Demons struck first to start the second half, but Whalen answered with her seventh three.

At the 6:33 mark, grad student Araion Bradshaw converted an and-one to put Dayton up 61-38.

The Flyers were in the bonus for the quarter with 5:36 to play and scored their next four at the free throw line.

With their ninth block of the game, the Flyers tied a season-high while the Demons were on a 4+ minute scoring drought.

Both teams went cold from the field over the next few minutes as UD went without a field goal for three minutes.

Dayton allowed only one DePaul player to score in the third.



4th Quarter: Dayton 88, DePaul 57

UD and DePaul traded buckets in the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter before the Demons called their third time out with the score 77-49 in favor of the Flyers.

The Flyers kept the margin at 30 points midway through the fourth while the Demons faced another drought.

In the end, Dayton had just two big of lead for DePaul to mount a comeback and the bench stepped up to hold the lead.



INSIDE THE NUMBERS

55 – The 55 first half points were the most in a half for the Flyers this season.

6 – Jenna Giacone and Erin Whalen both had six threes in the first half, which already was a career high for Giacone.

14 – Dayton had a season-high nine blocks in the contest, seven from Tenin Magassa alone.

27% – The Flyers held the Demons to a season-low 27% and 57 points.

13 – Dayton hit 13 threes in the game.

KEY STAT

UP NEXT

Dayton will move on to face the No. 6 seed Georgia Friday at 7:30 p.m.