DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In their return from losing three-straight games in the Bahamas where two of their starters went down, the UD men’s basketball team bounced back with a 67-47 win over Western Michigan at home on Wednesday night.

The Flyers were led by DaRon Holmes II who posted a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds. Mustapha Amzil also helped the Flyers with a double-double of his own with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Dayton saw great scoring efficiency from Toumani Camara who recorded 17 points while shooting 7-of-8 from the field.

Up next, the Flyers (4-4) will tip-off against Southeastern Louisiana at UD Arena on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2:00 p.m.