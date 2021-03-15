UD baseball to play 3 games at Day Air Ballpark in April

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons announced that the University of Dayton Flyers baseball team will play three Atlantic 10 matchups at Day Air Ballpark.

The Flyers will first play George Mason on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m., then return on Saturday, April 24 for a doubleheader when they host the St. Louis Billikens at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We are very pleased to have some of our local colleges and universities utilize Day Air Ballpark,” said team president Robert Murphy. “The stadium is a world-class, minor league ballpark, and it is great to open the facility for the players and coaches to compete at our ballpark.”

The Dragons said safety upgrades at the ballpark includes plexiglass installed throughout the building, touchless bathroom fixtures, cashless concessions, social distancing measures and signage and digital ticketing.

Tickets are $5 for children and $8 for adults. They will go on sale Monday, March 15 at 10 a.m. and will be available here using the “UD” promo code.