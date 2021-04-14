UD Arena to host ‘The Basketball Tournament’ Championship Weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Arena will host The Basketball Tournament (TBT) during their 2021 Championship Weekend.

Eight quarterfinalists will compete on July 31 and semifinalists will compete on August 1 at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The million dollar, winner-take-all championship game will be on August 3 at 9 p.m.

TBT 2021 will have open application process, according to a release. Any team or group of players in the world can apply on TheTournament.com from May 1 to June 15. The 64-team, single-elimination bracket will be released on June 28. 

Tickets for TBT summer events can be found at thetournament.com/tickets. Tickets will be sold at limited capacity on April 14.

