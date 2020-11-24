UD adds Alcorn State to basketball schedule

DAYTON – The University of Dayton has announced that it will play Alcorn State on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Game time is 7 p.m. ET. It will be the Flyers’ season opener, while the Braves will be playing their third game.

Tuesday’s Alcorn State game replaces the previously scheduled game with Bellarmine.

In addition, UD also has a change with its two Atlantic 10 conference games with George Washington. Dayton will now play GW in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, Jan 17, and the two teams will meet again three days later on Jan. 20 at UD Arena.

The Flyers’ first on-court action will be an exhibition game with Cedarville this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.