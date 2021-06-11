UC Football will return to full capacity this fall

CINCINNATI (WLWT) – University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium will welcome fans at full capacity for the 2021 football season, Director of Athletics John Cunningham announced Friday.

It comes a little over a week after Ohio lifted all of its health orders across the state.

Impacted by the pandemic, UC had to limit attendance to games and later applied for an “attendance variance” from the department of health.

To celebrate returning to full capacity, the team is offering prizes for new season ticket holders. New season ticket holders who make their purchases on a Friday between 9 a.m. and noon will be entered in a drawing to win various Bearcats prizes.

Tickets are on sale now on gobearcats.com.