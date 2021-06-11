UC Football will return to full capacity this fall

Sports

by: WLWT Staff

Posted: / Updated:
University-of-Cincinnati-logo-UC-sign-generic-jpg_126047

CINCINNATI (WLWT) – University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium will welcome fans at full capacity for the 2021 football season, Director of Athletics John Cunningham announced Friday.

It comes a little over a week after Ohio lifted all of its health orders across the state.

Impacted by the pandemic, UC had to limit attendance to games and later applied for an “attendance variance” from the department of health.

To celebrate returning to full capacity, the team is offering prizes for new season ticket holders. New season ticket holders who make their purchases on a Friday between 9 a.m. and noon will be entered in a drawing to win various Bearcats prizes.

Tickets are on sale now on gobearcats.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS