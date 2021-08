ARCANUM (WDTN) – The Western Ohio Athletic conference launched its inaugural season by holding a media day at Beechwood Golf Course. The twelve member schools are Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Dixie, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, National Trail, Newton, Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North, Tri-Village, and Twin Valley South.

John Butch will oversee the conference as WOAC Commissioner and Dale Barger will serve as the Sports Information Director.