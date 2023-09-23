TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy pulled off a narrow 14-0 victory over Piqua on Friday night for the Trojans’ first win against the Indians since 2019, giving them the all-time series lead 67-66-6 in the 139th meeting of the historic rivalry.
by: Joey DeBerardino
