Trotwood votes to reinstate fall sports teams

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

2019 Trotwood Rams

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood school board has voted to reinstate its fall sports teams.

The Rams will soon be competing in football, soccer, volleyball, and cross country according to district officials. The teams will begin practice on Tuesday, September 8, with football eyeing a Week 4 return. All four teams will be able to compete in the state playoffs.

Trotwood is waiting to see if Dayton Public Schools votes to return to play, and if so, will likely schedule DPS teams for the rest of the season.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS