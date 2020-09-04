Trotwood votes to reinstate fall sports teams

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood school board has voted to reinstate its fall sports teams.

The Rams will soon be competing in football, soccer, volleyball, and cross country according to district officials. The teams will begin practice on Tuesday, September 8, with football eyeing a Week 4 return. All four teams will be able to compete in the state playoffs.

Trotwood is waiting to see if Dayton Public Schools votes to return to play, and if so, will likely schedule DPS teams for the rest of the season.