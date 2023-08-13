TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – After a 7-5 season in 2022 and second round playoff exit, the Trotwood-Madison football team won six of its last seven games and this year the Rams are welcoming the challenge of yet another tough schedule as they seek a deep run in the postseason.

“We have a couple of teams in the GWOC and I think that helps us prepare along the way how we could build the season. And that’s what I want to do and that’s how I want to coach and that’s how I want to challenge our program,” said head coach Jeff Graham.

The Rams are looking to rely heavily on their senior quarterback, Timothy Carpenter in 2023.

“The chemistry is already there and it can only get stronger. So, I feel like getting everybody back on offense and defense is a big part of how we’re going to be good this season,” said Carpenter.

“We’re just taking it week by week, becoming better, getting better, being a better brother to each other and just working harder. And winning the games. We have to win every chance we get,” added senior lineman Kenyon Buford.

Trotwood will open its 2023 season against Winton Woods this Friday at home at 7 p.m.