DAYTON, Ohio - Former Wright State pitcher Caleb Sampen fired seven scoreless innings as the Bowling Green Hot Rods extended their winning streak to eight straight games, defeating the Dayton Dragons 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Sampen, in his first full season of professional baseball after being drafted out of Wright State in the 20th round in 2018, allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out seven to improve his record to 5-3.