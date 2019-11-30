Trotwood, Anna advance to state title games, Springfield falls

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) Trotwood is headed to the D-III state championship game after beating Bishop-Hartley 24-19. D-VI, Anna is headed to the championship game after knocking out Mechanicsburg 36-6, while in D-I Springfield lost to Elder 31-24.
