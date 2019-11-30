Trotwood, Anna advance to state title games, Springfield falls

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Operation Football Scoreboard

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) Trotwood is headed to the D-III state championship game after beating Bishop-Hartley 24-19. D-VI, Anna is headed to the championship game after knocking out Mechanicsburg 36-6, while in D-I Springfield lost to Elder 31-24.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More Game of the Week
More Big Play of the Night
More Band of the Week
More Cheerleaders of the Week

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS