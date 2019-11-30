Trotwood, Anna advance to state title games, Springfield falls

Grant Basile recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double to lift Wright State to a 71-66 win over Miami (Ohio) in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Jaylon Hall tied a career-high with 17 points, 12 in the first half, and he also grabbed seven rebounds for Wright State (6-2).

