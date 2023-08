TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – After a 7-4 overall record and a 6-3 finish in the Miami Valley League, the Troy Trojans are aiming to contend for a conference title and pick up their first win over rival Piqua for the first time in three years under second-year head coach Troy Everhart.

Troy is set to face Dunbar in week 1 on Friday Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.