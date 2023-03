DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New Madison Tri-Village defeated Jamestown Greenview 60-50 in Friday night’s Division 3 district championship at UD Arena, giving the Patriots their second-straight district title.

Tri-Village will next face Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. in the Div. 3 regional semifinal at Fairmont’s Trent Arena on Wed. March, 8 at 5:30 p.m.