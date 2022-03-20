DAYTON, Ohio – Richmond Heights defeated New Madison Tri-Village 50-29 in the 2022 Division IV Boys Basketball State Championship at the University of Dayton on Sunday evening. The Spartans’ victory marks the first state title in school history after appearing in the state tournament three times in the last four years. Richmond Heights held New Madison Tri-Valley to 18 points in the first three quarters and 31.3% from the field.

Richmond Heights started the game on a 7-0 run led by senior Jaiden Cox-Holloway. Tri-Village’s first basket of the game was secured with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter. Spartans senior London Maiden contributed five rebounds to a team total 20 in the first half. A competitive first half never allowed the Spartans to lead by more than nine. The Spartans went into the locker rooms in control, 20-11.

The Spartans led the entire game, but Tri-Village persisted most of the game. However, Richmond Heights grew its lead to a point midway through the fourth quarter where Tri-Village could not surmount a comeback.

Both teams went 6-for-10 from the free throw line. Cox guided Richmond Heights in points with a game high of 18. Senior Detric Hearst Jr. added 10 points and four assists. Maiden and Hearst Jr. had eight and seven rebounds, respectively. Richmond Heights capitalized on points off turnovers, 16-8, and second chance points, 14-3.

Patriots seniors Layne Sarver and Josh Scantland contributed 20 of 29 points. Junior Dalton Delong added seven rebounds.