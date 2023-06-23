DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Former UD forward Toumani Camara was selected as the No. 52 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft to the Phoenix Suns early Friday morning.

The 6-foot-7 forward becomes the fourth ever Belgian-born player drafted to the NBA behind former first-round pick Frank Ntilikina in 2017, Tony Parker in the 2001 NBA Draft and Xavier Henry in 2010.

Here is the moment Toumani Camara fulfilled his NBA Dreams as he is drafted by the @Suns.



The 6-foot-7 forward is the third UD player to be taken in the last six drafts and first since Obi Toppin in 2020.



(Video: ESPN) pic.twitter.com/rz2gtAJRba — Joey DeBerardino (@JoeyDeBerardino) June 23, 2023

Camara is the first Dayton player to be drafted since Obi Toppin went to the New York Knicks as the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 draft.

He joins Toppin and Kostas Antetokounmpo, who was take as the No. 60 and last pick of the 208 NBA Draft to the Dallas Mavericks, as the only three players coached by Anthony Grant to be drafted.

Camara played two seasons with the Dayton men’s basketball team after transferring from the University of Georgia.

He was the team’s second-leading scorer this past season, averaging 13.9 points per game and leading the Flyers in rebounds with 8.6 per game.

Camara was also named to the All-Atlantic 10 Conference First Team and the A-10 All-Tournament Team.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Brussels, Belgium increased his draft stock after participating in the Portsmouth Invitational earlier this month.

Camara submitted his name for entry to the NBA Draft last year, but withdrew his name before the deadline to play another season with the Flyers in 2022-23.

He declared for the NBA Draft on April 25 and thanked Flyers Nation for their support after two seasons on social media.