DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jose Torres hit a grand slam home run to highlight a seven-run third inning as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Peoria Chiefs 7-3 on Thursday night. The Dragons have won two of the first three games in the series with the Chiefs and five of their last seven games overall.

A crowd of 7,710 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons improved to 11-20 in the second half (50-47 overall). Peoria fell to 14-19 in the second half (42-57 overall).

Game Recap: The Dragons matched their season high for most runs in an inning in the third before the first out of the inning was recorded. The first seven batters in the inning reached base and eventually scored. Justice Thompson lined a double to left field to start the frame, and Quincy McAfee singled to left to move Thompson to third. Brian Rey’s infield single brought in Thompson to score, and Tyler Callihan’s single to right drove in McAfee to make it 2-0. Noelvi Marte lined a single to left to load the bases on a ball with an exit velocity of 108 mph. Austin Hendrick followed by drawing a walk to force in a run and make it 3-0. Jose Torres then belted the first pitch he saw over the left-center field fence to give the Dragons their first grand slam of the year and increase the lead to 7-0.

Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr (1-6) pitched well, working six innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts to earn the win.

Jayvien Sandridge tossed two scoreless innings in relief of Farr, striking out four, and Vin Timpanelli struck out three in the ninth to close out the Dayton win. The Dayton bullpen combined for three scoreless innings, continuing a string of fine performances. Dragons relievers over the last five games have tossed 26.2 innings and allowed just two runs.

The Dragons collected eight hits in the game including six in the third inning. Torres was 2 for 4 with the grand slam. He also stole a base.

Notes: The Dragons have scored 49 runs over their last seven games, averaging 7.0 runs per game. They averaged just 3.2 runs per game for the month of July.

Up Next: The Dragons host the Chiefs at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Joe Boyle (3-4, 1.97) will start for Dayton against Peoria’s Zane Mills (2-5, 5.02).