Dayton, Ohio—Dayton’s Jose Torres collected four hits including two home runs to lead the Dragons to a 7-3 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Wednesday night. The win was the fifth straight for the Dragons and their second in a row in the series against West Michigan.

A crowd of 7,343 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap: The Dragons battled back from an early 3-1 deficit, scoring one run in the second on a triple by Alex McGarry and an RBI ground out by Nick Quintana to make it 3-2. They took the lead in the third inning with a three-run frame. After a single by Torres and a walk to Rece Hinds, Elly De La Cruz brought in Torres from second with a base hit to tie the game. McGarry added a sacrifice fly to drive in Hinds, and De La Cruz scored on Mat Nelson’s double to give Dayton a 5-3 lead.

Torres added solo home runs in the fifth and seventh innings to close out the scoring. The two homers were the first two of the year for Torres.

Dragons reliever Frainger Aranguren (3-0) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win. Aranguren has pitched in three games this season out of the Dayton bullpen and earned the win in all three. Jake Gilbert replaced Aranguren with two scoreless innings, and Jake Stevenson pitched a scoreless ninth. Starting pitcher James Proctor tossed four innings, allowing three runs (all in the second inning) on five hits with three walks and one strikeout.

The Dragons established a season-high for most runs in a game with seven. They had scored six in their opening night victory over Fort Wayne on April 8.

Notes: Dragons relievers combined for five shutout innings in the game. During the five-game Dayton winning streak, the Dragons bullpen has worked 19.2 innings and allowed just two earned runs…De La Cruz is batting .400 over his last seven games, going 10 for 25.

Big League Rehab: The Reds announced on Wednesday that Cincinnati all-star pitcher Luis Castillo is expected to start Sunday afternoon’s game for the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark against West Michigan. Sunday’s first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-3) host West Michigan (6-5) on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the third game of the six-game series. Evan Kravetz (0-0, 12.46) will start for the Dragons.