Toppin scores 31 to lead #20 Dayton past North Florida

DAYTON, Ohio – The No. 20 University of Dayton men’s basketball team remains undefeated at UD Arena after a 77-59 win over North Florida. The Flyers improved to 11-2 on the season while the Ospreys fell to 7-8.
The Flyers were led by Obi Toppin with 31 points on 15-of-24 shooting and eight rebounds. Two other Flyers scored in double-digits during the game — Trey Landers (15 points) and Jalen Crutcher (11).
GAME BREAKDOWN
1st Half: Dayton 42, North Florida 28
• After a close start the Flyers went on a 16-3 run to extend the lead to 40-22.
• Dayton dominated the boards in the first half out-rebounding North Florida 20-13.
• Obi Toppin and Trey Landers led the Flyers for the half with 11 points each.
• Dayton shot 55% from the field for the half, whereas North Florida shot 39% from the field.
• The Flyers were aggressive in the paint, outscoring the Ospreys 28-10.
• Dayton was quick offensively scoring 20 fast-break points.
2nd Half: Dayton 77, North Florida 59
• The Flyers led by double-digits the whole second half.
• Dayton shared the ball with 10 assists on 13 made field-goals.
• Obi Toppin led the Flyers with 20 points in the half on 10-of-13 shooting.
• Dayton continued to be dominant in the paint, outscoring North Florida 24-8 in the paint during the half.
• Toppin scored 10 of the Flyers 13 field goals in the half with eight from dunks.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
• Dayton had a school-record 13 dunks during the game — Obi Toppin (9 dunks), Ryan Mikesell (3) and Trey Landers (1).
• Toppin’s nine slams broke his own UD single-game record of eight set against Detroit Mercy last season.
• The Flyers held the lead for 36:07 of the game.
• Six different Flyers scored during the game.
• Dayton was especially dominant in the paint; The Flyers outscored the Ospreys 52-18 in the paint for the game.
• 70 of Dayton’s 77 points tonight came from the starting five with Ibi Watson adding in seven points off the bench.
• The Flyers had the edge on the fast break outscoring the Ospreys 22-1 on the break.
• Toppin led UD with eight rebounds, with Ryan Mikesell (who played in his 100th game as a Flyer) was right behind with seven.
• Rodney Chatman had nine assists (with just one turnover) and four steals in 22 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
• Dayton will begin Atlantic 10 play with a two-game trip to Philadelphia to visit La Salle (Jan. 2) and Saint Joseph’s (Jan. 5).
• The La Salle game time is 8:30 p.m. ET.