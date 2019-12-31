Toppin scores 31 to lead #20 Dayton past North Florida

DAYTON, Ohio – The No. 20 University of Dayton men’s basketball team remains undefeated at UD Arena after a 77-59 win over North Florida. The Flyers improved to 11-2 on the season while the Ospreys fell to 7-8.

The Flyers were led by Obi Toppin with 31 points on 15-of-24 shooting and eight rebounds. Two other Flyers scored in double-digits during the game — Trey Landers (15 points) and Jalen Crutcher (11).

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 42, North Florida 28

• After a close start the Flyers went on a 16-3 run to extend the lead to 40-22.

• Dayton dominated the boards in the first half out-rebounding North Florida 20-13.

• Obi Toppin and Trey Landers led the Flyers for the half with 11 points each.

• Dayton shot 55% from the field for the half, whereas North Florida shot 39% from the field.

• The Flyers were aggressive in the paint, outscoring the Ospreys 28-10.

• Dayton was quick offensively scoring 20 fast-break points.

2nd Half: Dayton 77, North Florida 59

• The Flyers led by double-digits the whole second half.

• Dayton shared the ball with 10 assists on 13 made field-goals.

• Obi Toppin led the Flyers with 20 points in the half on 10-of-13 shooting.

• Dayton continued to be dominant in the paint, outscoring North Florida 24-8 in the paint during the half.

• Toppin scored 10 of the Flyers 13 field goals in the half with eight from dunks.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Dayton had a school-record 13 dunks during the game — Obi Toppin (9 dunks), Ryan Mikesell (3) and Trey Landers (1).

• Toppin’s nine slams broke his own UD single-game record of eight set against Detroit Mercy last season.

• The Flyers held the lead for 36:07 of the game.

• Six different Flyers scored during the game.

• Dayton was especially dominant in the paint; The Flyers outscored the Ospreys 52-18 in the paint for the game.

• 70 of Dayton’s 77 points tonight came from the starting five with Ibi Watson adding in seven points off the bench.

• The Flyers had the edge on the fast break outscoring the Ospreys 22-1 on the break.

• Toppin led UD with eight rebounds, with Ryan Mikesell (who played in his 100th game as a Flyer) was right behind with seven.

• Rodney Chatman had nine assists (with just one turnover) and four steals in 22 minutes of action.

UP NEXT

• Dayton will begin Atlantic 10 play with a two-game trip to Philadelphia to visit La Salle (Jan. 2) and Saint Joseph’s (Jan. 5).

• The La Salle game time is 8:30 p.m. ET.