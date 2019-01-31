Toppin,Flyers top St. Joe's

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON - The University of Dayton men's basketball team opened up their two-game home stint on Tuesday night by defeating Saint Joseph's University at UD Arena by a score of 75-64. The Flyers are now 14-7 (6-2 A-10) this season, while the Hawks fall to 9-12 (2-6 A-10).

Obi Toppin and Ryan Mikesell both set or tied career-high marks with 25 and 21 points, respectively. Toppin led Dayton with his third double-double of the season, recording 25 points and 12 rebounds. Toppin was joined by Ryan Mikesell (21 points) in scoring double figures.

The Flyers have now already matched their win total from last season before even reaching the month of February.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 39, Saint Joseph's 30

· St. Joseph's opened the game with back-to-back buckets, giving the Hawks a 4-0 lead.

· Charlie Brown Jr. scored all the Hawks’ first 10 points of the game to help Saint Joseph's get out to a 15-8 lead just before the first media timeout.

· The Hawks were shooting 88% from the field at the time of their 15-8 lead.

· The largest lead of the half for Saint Joe's came at the 10:25 mark when Chris Clover made a 3-pointer to give the Hawks a 26-17 advantage.

· Dayton responded with a 14-0 run over the next five minutes to take a 31-26 lead. Obi Toppin tied the game at 26-all with a dunk and Josh Cunningham gave the Flyers their first lead of the game on the next possession with a free throw.

· The Hawks scoring drought continued for a 5:54 stretch of game play.

· Jalen Crutcher made a floater in the lane with 45 seconds left in the half to push the Dayton lead to 39-30, giving the Flyers their largest lead of the game to that point heading into half.

· At the end of the half, Mikesell led the Flyer offense, scoring 11 points.

2nd Half: Dayton 75, Saint Joseph's: 64

· The first points of the half came from Mikesell's three-point play, giving him 14 points this game and making the score 42-30.

· Three of the first four field goals made in the half for the Hawks were 3-pointers, culminating with another Clover triple that cut Dayton's lead to 50-43 and was the beginning of a 10-0 scoring run.

· Taylor Funk hit a 3-point basket to tie the game up at 50 apiece, but Obi Toppin answered with a personal 4-0 scoring run to put the Flyers back on top for good.

· Dwayne Cohill contributed back-to-back buckets to give the Flyers an 11-point lead, 63-52 with 6:27 to go.

· Clover made a pair of free throws for the Hawks to cut the Flyer lead to 67-60 with 1:24 remaining, but that is as close as Saint Joseph's would get for the remainder of the game, as Toppin scored the last four points of the game for Dayton to seal a 75-64 win.

· Toppin score 15 of his career-high 25 points in the second half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· Obi Toppin led Dayton with 25 points.

· Toppin was joined by Mikesell (21 points), in scoring double figures.

· Toppin also led the team in rebounds with 12, while Crutcher led the team in assists with 6.

· Dayton outscored Saint Joseph's in the paint by a 46-20 margin.

· The Flyers bench, led by Toppin, also outscored the Hawks' bench significantly, 32-11.

UP NEXT

· The Flyers continue Atlantic 10 Conference play against Duquesne at home on Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. ET.

· After that, the Flyers will hit the road again with a pair of matchups against Saint Louis on Feb. 5, and then on Feb. 9 against Rhode Island.