DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Tonight is the night! The Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game is set to take place tonight at Day Air Ballpark and new players have even been added to the roster.

Megan Chamberlain with the Dayton Dragons joined the Living Dayton team to talk about what you can expect.

Beginning at 4 p.m., activities will start on the plaza with guest appearances from Whodey, the Bengals’ mascot, and the Ben-Gals, the team’s cheerleaders.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., and the home run derby will start at 6 p.m. The softball game will officially start an hour and a half later at 7:30 p.m.

With participants including Logan Wilson, Sam Hubbard and even Zac Taylor, this event is sure to be one-of-a-kind.

According to Chamberlain, current Bengals running back Joe Mixon joined the roster just this morning! Other recent roster additions also include wide receiver Tee Higgins and former wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

And it’s all for a good cause! The event will raise funds and awareness for “The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation,” a 501(c)(3) Sudden Infant Death Syndrome research program and scholarship fund.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.