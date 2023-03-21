DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing 1-0, the UD baseball team posted back-to-back six-run innings led by Paxton Tomaini and Ben Jones who combined for four homeruns, one being a grand slam, and 11 RBI in the Flyer’s dominate 14-3 win over NKU on Tuesday.

The comeback started when UD loaded the bases on three walks to start the 4th inning.

Tomaini hit his second homer of the season and first career grand slam to put the Flyers ahead 4-1.

Three batters later, Jones posted his fourth home run of the year to extend Dayton’s lead 6-1.

In the very next inning, Tomaini bombed a three-run homerun. Jones soon followed that up with his second two-run shot of the game and fifth of the season.

UD continued to pour it on as the FlyBoys snap their two-game losing skid.

Up next, Dayton hits the road for a three-game series against Georgetown this weekend, with game one set for Friday at 3 p.m.