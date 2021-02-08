Tom Brady apologized to Tyrann Mathieu after exchange during Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Tyrann Mathieu and his public relations team confirmed to sister station WDAF that Tom Brady apologized to the Chiefs safety after the two clashed during the Big Game Sunday.

The two NFL stars had several on-field interactions during Super Bowl LV when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

Emotions ran high during the game as the Chiefs struggled and were never able to get their offense going.

Mathieu tweeted about two of the interactions after the game Sunday night. At one point, the Buccaneers quarterback chased after Mathieu and confronted him, getting in his face.

Mathieu later said that Brady called him “something I won’t repeat.” Mathieu also said in a since-deleted tweet, “He’s clearly chasing me, but I got flagged.”

He has since deleted the tweets. Mathieu also declined to release a statement and turned down the request for an interview.

Brady hasn’t yet said anything publicly about the incident.