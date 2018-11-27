Tippecanoe’s Isabelle Crow is the Penn Station athlete of the month

Live Now
Tippecanoe volleyball star Isabelle Crow is the November Penn Station athlete of the month.  Isabelle is first team all GWOC and was named the district 9 player of the year.  Crow is also Tippecanoe’s all time leader in assist with over 2,000.

