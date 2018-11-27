Tippecanoe’s Isabelle Crow is the Penn Station athlete of the month

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys have reached agreement on a $90 million, six-year contract extension that will make Ezekiel Elliott the highest-paid running back in the NFL and end a holdout that lasted the entire preseason.

The breakthrough was finalized Wednesday, the day of the team's first full workout for the opener at home against the New York Giants. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. Elliott, who has two years remaining on his current deal, will get $50 million guaranteed.