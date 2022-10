DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing 2-1 in the second half, No. 1-seeded Tippecanoe boys soccer stormed back to defeat the Bethel Bees 3-2 on Monday night to send the Red Devils to the Southwest 2 district finals in Div. 2.

Tippecanoe will face the No. 2-seeded Oakwood Lumberjacks in the district championship on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia.