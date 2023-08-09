TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tippecanoe football is preparing for another dominant campaign in 2023 following a Miami Valley League title, a 13-2 overall record and a run to the program’s very first state semifinals in Div. 3 last year.

“Anything’s possible. We proved that last year. Now, the great thing about last year is we know exactly what it takes to get to the state semifinals and we know exactly what it takes to get to a state final,” said head coach Matthew Burgbacher.

“I’m super excited. I’m ready for the season. I’ve been looking forward to it. I know we had a tough loss in the final four and I’m ready to get back,” said senior wideout and safety Evan Liette.

Tippecanoe will open the season against Bellbrook in its week 1 matchup on Friday Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.