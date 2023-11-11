COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tippecanoe boys soccer team pulled of an emotional win in the Div. 2 state championship Saturday afternoon at Historic Crew Stadium as the Red Devils shut out Richfield Revere 2-0 for the program’s second ever state title.

Landon Haas netted the first goal of the game just 10 minutes in on a 30-plus yard strike. Then with under 15 minutes to go in the game, Caleb Ransom finds Colin Turner for the second goal.

“This one’s for my dad, who got diagnosed with cancer back about three weeks ago. And we sat in the Ohio State Hospital looking down at the stadium, talking about how nice it would be to just play here and for him to be in the crowd today. It’s just amazing for me,” said junior Landon Haas.

“If you look out in our crowd, I mean, there are thousands of people there supporting us, all year really. All week it’s been a special ride,” added head coach Joel Slyman. “And they’ve worked so hard and they deserve it. They really do. They’ve earned a state championship. Credit to these guys. I mean, what a ride.”

Tippecanoe finishes a dominant run 21-1-1 overall, along with a fifth straight MVL title, which also marked the program’s ninth consecutive league title through three different conferences.

It was also their 87th straight conference win dating back to 2014.

The Red Devils have been the sole league winner of the Miami Valley League since its inception in 2019.

Tippecanoe has been the top team in the MVL, GWOC and CBC for the last decade.