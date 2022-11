BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing early 14-0 to Western Brown, Tippecanoe rallied back to defeat the Broncos 41-30 in the regional semifinal and propel the Red Devils into the Div. 3 regional championship to face Hamilton Badin.

Tippecanoe picked up its seventh straight win of the year to move on to its first regional championship since 2013.

The Red Devils (12-1) will now play Hamilton Badin (13-0) for the regional title next Friday at 7 p.m. at a TBD site.