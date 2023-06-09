CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Tippecanoe’s Liam Poronsky led the MVFCA North all-stars (Dayton) past the SWOCA South all-stars (Cincinnati) 31 to 21 in the annual coaches association all-star football game featuring recently graduated players.
