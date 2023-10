VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tippecanoe boys soccer team rolled Butler 5-1 for the Red Devils’ fifth straight MVL title, which also marks the program’s ninth consecutive league title through three different conferences and their 87th straight conference win dating back to 2014.

The Red Devils have been the sole league winner of the Miami Valley League since its inception in 2019.

Tippecanoe has been the top team in the MVL, GWOC and CBC for the last decade.