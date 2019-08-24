Tincaps knock off Dragons 7-4

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) The Fort Wayne TinCaps built a 7-0 lead and held off a Dayton comeback rally as they defeated the Dragons 7-4 on Friday night. The win allowed Fort Wayne to avoid a sweep of the three-game series after the Dragons won the first

two games Wednesday and Thursday.

The Dragons trailed 7-1 when they came to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning, but they rallied for three runs and had the tying run at the plate with two outs before the TinCaps ended their comeback effort.

Fort Wayne scored one run in the first inning, another in the third, four in the seventh, and one more in the eighth to build their seven-run lead. The Dragons started back with one run in the eighth when Michael Siani doubled and eventually scored on a single by Juan Martinez to make it 7-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Dragons got singles from Cameron Warren, Miles Gordon, and Siani to load the bases with one out. A balk brought in one run and a wild pitch allowed another runner to cross home plate to make it 7-3. Randy Ventura’s infield single brought in Siani from third to pull the Dragons to within three runs at 7-4. After Morgan Lofstrom struck out for the second out of the inning, Juan Martinez walked to put runners at first and second and bring the tying run to the plate. But Matt Lloyd struck out to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Clete Schmidt allowed just two runs in six innings but was charged with the loss and fell to 1-1. Schmidt gave up three hits and five walks with six strikeouts.

Andrew McDonald replaced Schmidt to start the seventh and allowed four runs on four hits in his only inning of work. Jerry D’Andrea worked the final two innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with 11 hits. Siani had three hits and scored two runs. Ventura, Lofstrom, and Gordon each had two hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (26-34, 54-76) travel to Eastlake, Ohio to open a four-game series against the Lake County Captains (29-31, 69-60) on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. Adrian Rodriguez (5-3, 3.34) will start for the Dragons on Saturday against Lake County’s Ethan Hankins (0-2, 4.97).

The Dragons have three remaining home games in 2019. They are Saturday, August 31-Monday, September 2. For Dragons ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All Saturday and Sunday home games are televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).