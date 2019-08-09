Tincaps knock off Dragons 6-2

Fort Wayne, INDIANA (WDTN) The Fort Wayne TinCaps sent 10 batters to the plate in a four-run sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and defeat the Dayton Dragons 6-2 on Thursday night. Fort Wayne has won the first two games of the three-game series.

Fort Wayne led 2-0 early, scoring one run in each of the first two innings. The Dragons battled back to tie the game in the fourth with two runs in the inning, but Fort Wayne scored four in the sixth to take command, 6-2, and close out the scoring.

With the loss, the Dragons fell to five games out of the wildcard lead in the East Division with 24 games to play.

The Dragons struggled to mount an offensive attack, collecting just three hits. Jay Schuyler was 2 for 4 to lead the way.

Dragons reliever Andy Fisher, the Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month in July, had his first poor outing since arriving from Greeneville. Fisher, who had tossed 15 innings with the Dragons without giving up an earned run or a walk, retired just one batter and allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits with two walks and a hit batsman. He was charged with the loss.

The Dragons trailed 2-0 when they rallied to tie the game in the fourth. Claudio Finol walked with one out and eventually scored from second on Schuyler’s two-out single to make it 2-1. Mariel Bautista followed with a double to center, and Schuyler scored on the play when the ball was mishandled in the outfield for an error. But the Dragons could not score again and did not have a hit after Fort Wayne’s four-run sixth inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson worked the first five innings and left the game with the score tied, 2-2. Richardson allowed two runs on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Notes: Before Thursday’s game, Dragons outfielder Brian Rey was promoted to Daytona and starting pitcher James Marinan was placed on the injured list with elbow soreness. The Dragons received first baseman Matt Lloyd, a 2019 Big Ten 1st Team selection with conference champion Indiana University, from Billings. Reliever Alec Byrd also joined the Dragons from Billings.

Up Next: The Dragons (20-26, 48-68) close out the series at Fort Wayne (20-26, 53-61) on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Adrian Rodriguez (5-2, 4.25) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne’s Cullen Dana (2-0, 3.86).

The next home game is Saturday, August 10 when the Dragon host the Lansing Lugnuts on American Celebration Night at Fifth Third Field.

