Tincaps comeback to beat Dragons 9-3

FORT WAYNE, Indians (WDTN) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the sixth inning and then added three more in the seventh to defeat the Dayton Dragons 9-3 on Wednesday night. The two clubs have split the first two games of the six-game set in Fort Wayne.

The Dragons jumped out to an early lead, scoring one run in the top of the first inning and another in the second to lead 2-0. But Fort Wayne tied the game in the fourth on a two-run home run by Luis Almanzar.

Fort Wayne scored four runs in the sixth, all with two outs, to take a 6-2 lead. The TinCaps collected three doubles in the inning against Dayton reliever Pedro Garcia (6-3), who was charged with the loss.

The Dragons loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh and cut into the deficit on James Free’s sacrifice fly to make it 6-3, but Fort Wayne responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to jump ahead 9-3 and close out the scoring.

Dayton had nine hits including seven within the first five innings. Francisco Urbaez had a single, double, and run scored to extend his hitting streak to 15 straight games. That places Urbaez among the top-10 in longest hitting streaks in Dragons history. Miguel Hernandez also had two hits including an RBI double for the Dragons. Michael Siani added a triple with a run scored.

Dayton starting pitcher Lyon Richardson worked four innings and was not involved in the decision. He pitched scoreless baseball over the first three frames before surrendering the game-tying two-run homer to Almanzar in the fourth. Richardson allowed four hits while walking three and striking out three.

Garcia was charged with the loss after struggling in the sixth inning. He was credited with two-thirds of an inning and allowed four hits and four runs (two earned) with no walks and two strikeouts.

The Race: Despite the loss, the Dragons remained in first place, one-half game ahead of both Lake County and Great Lakes in the East Division of the High-A Central League.

Up Next: The Dragons (37-30) play at Fort Wayne (31-37) on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. in the third game of the six-game series. Eduardo Salazar (2-3, 4.26) will pitch for Dayton against Anderson Espinoza (0-1, 5.87).

