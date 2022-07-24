DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fort Wayne starting pitcher Noel Vela fired seven scoreless innings as the TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 8-0 on Sunday afternoon. With the victory, Fort Wayne won the brief series, taking two-out-of-three.

A crowd of 7,489 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons saw their second half record fall to 6-16 (45-43 overall). Fort Wayne improved to 11-13 in the second half (38-52 overall).

Game Recap: Vela struck out 10 batters and allowed only three hits and one walk over his seven scoreless innings as the TinCaps built a commanding lead.

Fort Wayne scored one run in the top of the first inning, three more in the fourth, and two in the fifth to take a 6-0 lead. The closed out the scoring with two runs in the top of the ninth.

The Dragons collected just four hits in the game. Ashton Creal’s double in the third was the Dragons only extra base hit.

Dragons starting pitcher Joe Boyle (3-4) struggled with his control early, throwing 34 pitches to get through the first inning while allowing one run on three walks and a bases loaded hit batsman. Boyle left the game with one out in the third, having thrown 59 pitches. In two and one-third innings, Boyle allowed one run without surrendering a hit. He walked four and struck out six to take the loss.

Jacques Pucheu followed Boyle to the mound and worked three and two-thirds innings, giving up seven hits and five runs (four earned) with two walks and no strikeouts.

Manuel Cachutt was the third Dayton pitcher of the day, and their most effective. He retired six straight batters after the first man he faced had reached on an error. Cachutt struck out three in his two near-perfect innings. Myles Gayman worked the ninth, allowing two hits and two runs.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play on Monday. They open a six-game series at division-leading West Michigan on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. Evan Kravetz (4-4, 4.17) will start for Dayton.

The Dragons return home to Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Tuesday, August 2 when they host the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) in the start of a six-game series. For ticket information, go daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.